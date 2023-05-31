DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.1228
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21635108
CODE: AASU LN
ISIN: LU1681044563
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU LN Sequence No.: 247649 EQS News ID: 1646045 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1646045&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 31, 2023 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)