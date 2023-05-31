

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L), a British infrastructure firm, said on Wednesday that its joint venture Gammon has bagged a HK$3.7 billion or around 378 million pounds worth contract from the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Ltd., to construct a new facility at Cyberport, Hong Kong.



According to the deal, Gammon will construct a new ten-story building to provide office space, a data services platform, a multi-functional hall, ancillary facilities, and others.



The construction work of the project will begin later this year and is expected to be completed by 2025.



Hong Kong-based Gammon is a 50:50 JV between Balfour Beatty and Jardine Matheson.



