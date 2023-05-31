BetterPlace, Asia's Largest Frontline Workforce Management SaaS platform, enters UAE via partnership with EvomatiQ

DUBAI, UAE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterPlace, Asia's largest frontline workforce management SaaS platform, is entering the UAE market. It announced its first partnership with EvomatiQ Business Solutions, a specialized business solutions provider for complex businesses.

The collaboration with BetterPlace will enable EvomatiQ Business Solutions to help their enterprise clients fast-track their digital transformation journey using new-age Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions for automating existing HR processes through one unified platform that BetterPlace offers. EvomatiQ will implement frontline worker focussed solutions across their clients in industries like hospitality, retail, e-commerce logistics, and FMS that cover end to end automated hiring, rostering and shift management, leave and attendance, performance management, learning and upskilling, and multi-country payroll and compliance. BetterPlace's HCM platform, recognized as the best HR Technology SaaS provider at Asia Pacific HR Congress as well as best use of Technology for L&D across frontline workers, will be implemented by EvomatiQ across its customer base of 50+ clients and an aggregate frontline workforce of over 20,000.

Rahul Yadav, Director at EvomatiQ said, "EvomatiQ is proud to join forces with BetterPlace, a trailblazer in workforce management software development. This partnership marks an important milestone in our journey to deliver comprehensive and efficient solutions to our clients. By leveraging BetterPlace's innovative software and our expertise in implementation, we will empower organizations in the Middle East to optimize their human capital management processes like never before."

Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder & Group CEO, BetterPlace, added, "We are very excited to partner with EvomatiQ Business Solutions and help their enterprise clients digitally transform the management of frontline workforce. Our HCM solution is designed to empower organizations with diverse and multi-location frontline staff to drive easy hiring, digital onboarding, rostering and easy shift assignment and management to ensure very high engagement, seamless payout for workers as well as enable them to engage digitally with their employers. We believe that our solutions will help enterprises save up to 30% of their operational cost every year and help them grow through optimized operations."

About BetterPlace

Founded in 2015, BetterPlace is Asia's largest frontline workforce management SaaS platform. The company has benefitted over 30 million workers and families and empowered over 1500 companies as clients across Asia. Being a full-stack solution, BetterPlace caters to the entire value chain of frontline workforce management from discovery, hiring and onboarding to vendor management, rostering, upskilling, productivity management, benefits transfer, and credit.

