Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.05.2023 | 13:06
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Storykit AB: Storykit Releases Video AI for Enterprises: "This is a Game Changer"

Product descriptions converting into full-funnel video marketing campaigns. Blog archives transforming into an SEO powerhouses on YouTube. Within minutes.

"That's precisely what our new video AI enables. It's a game changer," says Peder Bonnier, CEO and founder of Storykit.

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2018, Storykit has attracted over 1,000 customers, including Dun & Bradstreet, Glencore, and BKS Bank, that utilize Storykit's video creator to produce videos with high pace, high volume, and high quality. The Sweden-based SaaS company now introduces an AI solution that further enhances production speed while maintaining user control over video creation.

"Input any source material into the tool, choose which output you want - then you're done. This means that video creation is no longer a specialized role but a task anyone can do," says Peder Bonnier, CEO and founder of Storykit.

What sets Storykit apart is its text-based video process.

"The vast majority of all video views on social media have for a long time happened without sound, making text-driven videos predisposed for success. By leveraging text, we empower anyone within an organization to create videos, as writing skills are more common than video editing expertise," says Fredrik Strömberg, CPO and founder of Storykit.

Storykit utilizes AI's proven strength in understanding text when it approaches video creation. This means that Storykit supercharges the video creation process by matching text with images and clips to create complete videos that don't compromise brand integrity.

"We've ensured that Storykit provides high-quality output and that the AI won't confabulate content. As a result, users can trust that their messaging remains on-brand since their videos are based on their own input," says Fredrik Strömberg.

To introduce the new AI solution to the market, Storykit is releasing a free version of the tool.

"This brings us much closer to our vision of enabling video for everything, video for everyone," says Peder Bonnier.

About Storykit: Storykit is the complete AI video creation tool turning any text into high-performing video content. Since 2018, over 1,000 satisfied customers have chosen Storykit for their video marketing needs. Read more at: storykit.io

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jonna Ekman, Marketing Director at Storykit

jonna.ekman@storykit.io

+46 701 62 23 82

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087548/Storykit_AI_Video.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2087534/Storykit_Logo.jpg

Storykit Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storykit-releases-video-ai-for-enterprises-this-is-a-game-changer-301836723.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.