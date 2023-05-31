Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
31.05.2023
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd: NewgenONE OmniDocs Platform Now Available on Temenos Exchange

Enables Temenos customers to access robust content management capabilities of Newgen OmniDocs

NEW DELHI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a leading provider of low code digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, announced NewgenONE OmniDocs Platform is available on Temenos Exchange partner ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.

Newgen_Logo_Logo

NewgenONE OmniDocs platform enables enterprises to manage the content lifecycle, from capture to disposition, while ensuring security and compliance. The platform seamlessly integrates with Temenos Transact and Temenos Infinity, enabling users to manage content across its core banking system and allowing them to go digital. It is backed with capabilities like enhanced document versioning, access control, intelligent content services, and advanced metadata management that support core banking.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to the market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: "Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate, and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange, Newgen Software can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide."

Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, Newgen Software, said: "Globally, banks have relied on NewgenONE OmniDocs to streamline their content lifecycle, facilitate collaboration, and ensure compliance. Newgen's participation in Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of NewgenONE OmniDocs. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help banks in their digital journey.

NewgenONE OmniDocs is an industry-recognized content services platform that allows enterprises to create, collaborate, share, transform, and leverage content in business processes and gain insights. It helps enterprises deliver a superior customer experience using the power of digital content."

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, please visit www.newgensoft.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836509/Newgen_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newgenone-omnidocs-platform-now-available-on-temenos-exchange-301838493.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
