

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI):



Earnings: -$34 million in Q4 vs. $81 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q4 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $121 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.94 per share Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q4 vs. $1.49 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.2 Bln



