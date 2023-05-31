Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
31.05.23
08:04 Uhr
3,920 Euro
+0,040
+1,03 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.05.2023 | 13:12
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI Limited - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 99th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of AECI held on 30 May 2023, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolutions

Votes cast disclosed as a
percentage in relation to the total number of ordinary shares voted at the meeting

Number of ordinary shares voted

Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary shares*

Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary shares*

For (%)

Against (%)

Ordinary resolution No. 1: Reappointment of independent auditor and appointment of designated individual audit partner

96,87

3,13

88 649 323

84,01

0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director -

Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)

100,00

0,00

88 650 277

84,01

0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director -

Ms AM Roets

100,00

0,00

88 650 277

84,01

0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director -

Ms PG Sibiya

98,82

1,18

88 598 733

83,97

0,23

Ordinary resolution No. 3: Election of Mr ST Coetzer as a Non-executive Director

100,00

0,00

88 650 277

84,01

0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 4:

Re-election of Mr KM Kathan as an Executive Director

71,81

28,19

88 648 677

84,01

0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 5: Election of Mr H Riemensperger as an Executive Director

99,74

0,26

88 650 277

84,01

0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member -

Ms PG Sibiya

99,00

1,00

88 587 892

83,96

0,24

Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member -

Ms AM Roets

100,00

0,00

88 650 277

84,01

0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member -

Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)

100,00

0,00

88 650 277

84,01

0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Non-binding advisory vote on the Company's Remuneration Policy

93,36

6,64

88 648 677

84,01

0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Non-binding advisory vote on the Implementation of the Company's Remuneration Policy

83,14

16,86

88 648 677

84,01

0,18

Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman

96,83

3,17

88 648 677

84,01

0,18

Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Director

99,96

0,04

88 648 677

84,01

0,18

Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman

99,96

0,04

88 648 677

84,01

0,18

Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman

99,96

0,04

88 648 677

84,01

0,18

Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Member

99,96

0,04

88 648 677

84,01

0,18

Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Member

99,96

0,04

88 648 677

84,01

0,18

Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee (includes ad hoc meetings)

99,71

0,29

88 648 677

84,01

0,18

Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance

99,96

0,04

88 650 227

84,01

0,18

Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares

82,27

17,73

88 569 765

83,94

0,26

Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company

99,98

0,02

88 649 323

84,01

0,18

* The issued ordinary share capital is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

31 May 2023

Equity and Debt Sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.