AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI LIMITED

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 99th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of AECI held on 30 May 2023, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolutions Votes cast disclosed as a

percentage in relation to the total number of ordinary shares voted at the meeting Number of ordinary shares voted Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary shares* Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary shares* For (%) Against (%) Ordinary resolution No. 1: Reappointment of independent auditor and appointment of designated individual audit partner 96,87

3,13

88 649 323

84,01

0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck) 100,00 0,00 88 650 277 84,01 0,18

Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms AM Roets 100,00 0,00 88 650 277 84,01 0,18 Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms PG Sibiya 98,82 1,18 88 598 733 83,97 0,23 Ordinary resolution No. 3: Election of Mr ST Coetzer as a Non-executive Director 100,00 0,00 88 650 277 84,01 0,18 Ordinary resolution No. 4: Re-election of Mr KM Kathan as an Executive Director 71,81

28,19 88 648 677 84,01 0,18 Ordinary resolution No. 5: Election of Mr H Riemensperger as an Executive Director 99,74 0,26 88 650 277 84,01 0,18 Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya 99,00 1,00 88 587 892 83,96 0,24 Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms AM Roets 100,00 0,00 88 650 277 84,01 0,18 Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck) 100,00 0,00 88 650 277 84,01 0,18 Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Non-binding advisory vote on the Company's Remuneration Policy 93,36 6,64 88 648 677 84,01 0,18 Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Non-binding advisory vote on the Implementation of the Company's Remuneration Policy 83,14 16,86 88 648 677 84,01 0,18 Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman 96,83 3,17 88 648 677 84,01 0,18 Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Director 99,96 0,04 88 648 677 84,01 0,18 Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman 99,96 0,04 88 648 677 84,01 0,18 Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman 99,96 0,04 88 648 677 84,01 0,18 Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Member 99,96 0,04 88 648 677 84,01 0,18 Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Member 99,96 0,04 88 648 677 84,01 0,18 Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee (includes ad hoc meetings) 99,71 0,29 88 648 677 84,01 0,18 Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance 99,96 0,04 88 650 227 84,01 0,18 Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares 82,27 17,73 88 569 765 83,94 0,26 Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company 99,98 0,02 88 649 323 84,01 0,18

* The issued ordinary share capital is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

31 May 2023

