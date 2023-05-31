AECI Limited - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 99th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of AECI held on 30 May 2023, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
Resolutions
Votes cast disclosed as a
Number of ordinary shares voted
Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary shares*
Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary shares*
For (%)
Against (%)
Ordinary resolution No. 1: Reappointment of independent auditor and appointment of designated individual audit partner
96,87
3,13
88 649 323
84,01
0,18
Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)
100,00
0,00
88 650 277
84,01
0,18
Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Ms AM Roets
100,00
0,00
88 650 277
84,01
0,18
Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Ms PG Sibiya
98,82
1,18
88 598 733
83,97
0,23
Ordinary resolution No. 3: Election of Mr ST Coetzer as a Non-executive Director
100,00
0,00
88 650 277
84,01
0,18
Ordinary resolution No. 4:
Re-election of Mr KM Kathan as an Executive Director
71,81
28,19
88 648 677
84,01
0,18
Ordinary resolution No. 5: Election of Mr H Riemensperger as an Executive Director
99,74
0,26
88 650 277
84,01
0,18
Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms PG Sibiya
99,00
1,00
88 587 892
83,96
0,24
Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms AM Roets
100,00
0,00
88 650 277
84,01
0,18
Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms FFT Dludlu (De Buck)
100,00
0,00
88 650 277
84,01
0,18
Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Non-binding advisory vote on the Company's Remuneration Policy
93,36
6,64
88 648 677
84,01
0,18
Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Non-binding advisory vote on the Implementation of the Company's Remuneration Policy
83,14
16,86
88 648 677
84,01
0,18
Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman
96,83
3,17
88 648 677
84,01
0,18
Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Director
99,96
0,04
88 648 677
84,01
0,18
Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman
99,96
0,04
88 648 677
84,01
0,18
Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman
99,96
0,04
88 648 677
84,01
0,18
Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Member
99,96
0,04
88 648 677
84,01
0,18
Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Member
99,96
0,04
88 648 677
84,01
0,18
Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee (includes ad hoc meetings)
99,71
0,29
88 648 677
84,01
0,18
Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance
99,96
0,04
88 650 227
84,01
0,18
Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares
82,27
17,73
88 569 765
83,94
0,26
Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company
99,98
0,02
88 649 323
84,01
0,18
* The issued ordinary share capital is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.
Woodmead, Sandton
31 May 2023
Equity and Debt Sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)