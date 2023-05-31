DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 30-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 285.2876

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2012027

CODE: CG1 LN

ISIN: FR0010655712

