

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - North Korea's attempted launch of a military monitoring space satellite has failed on Wednesday.



The reclusive Communist nation' first space satellite crashed into the sea due to technical error of the second stage of the rocket, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



'The new satellite vehicle rocket, Chollima-1, crashed into the West Sea as it lost propulsion due to an abnormal startup of the engine on the 2nd stage after the 1st stage was separated during normal flight,' the state-run news agency said.



KCNA quoted North Korea's National Space Development Agency as saying that an inquiry into the incident has been announced.



It added that a second launch attempt will be carried out as soon as possible.



The United States strongly condemned North Korea's latest provocation. A satellite launch using ballistic missile technology is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, raises tensions, and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond, NSC Spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.



This claimed space launch involved technologies that are directly related to the DPRK intercontinental ballistic missile program, according to him.



Hodge said President Joe Biden and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with its allies and partners.



The U.S. Government urged all countries to condemn this launch and called on North Korea to come to the table for serious negotiations.



'The door has not closed on diplomacy but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement. 'The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and the defense of our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies,' the statement added.



