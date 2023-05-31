The Israeli authorities said new solar projects will be built in Israel's Ramat Bekaa special industrial zone.The Israel Land Authority has issued a tender to lease 28,000 acres (11,331 hectares) in the Negev desert for the deployment of large-scale solar power plants. It said the projects will be located in the Ramat Bekaa special industrial zone, between Highway 40 and Highway 25. Interested solar developers have until Aug. 20 to submit their proposals. By the end of March 2022, the Israeli authorities had allocated 11,600 acres (4,693 hectares) for solar plants. Israel supports PV through ...

