Hydreight Technologies Inc.: Hydreight Announces Q1 Financial Highlights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. ("Hydreight" or the "Company") ( TSXV: NURS )( FSE: SO6 )( OTCQB: HYDTF ) an on-demand home healthcare and wellness platform, is pleased to announce that the Company's total top-line non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue* for Q1 2023 reached C$4,167,670 representing a growth rate of 211% over the Company's Q1 2022 Adjusted Revenue* of C$1,339,818.



"We are proud to report that we have continued on our growth trajectory throughout the first quarter of 2023, with momentum building in each area of the business," said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight. "Three significant revenue streams, a strategic focus on high-performance areas of the business, and our finger on the pulse of industry and regulatory changes are core pillars of our growth strategy."

Hydreight is an on-demand home healthcare and wellness platform that makes it possible for anyone across the United States to book health and wellness services at home. Registered nurses and other licensed providers on the platform can be their own bosses and offer services independently with the oversight of a Hydreight medical director. The platform provides them with everything they need to manage their businesses.

The Company's performance for the first quarter of 2023 has seen a significant increase across all revenue streams over the first quarter of 2022:

Total top-line non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue* for Q1 2023 increased 211% over Q1 2022, reaching C$4,167,670

Total revenue for Q1 2023 increased 329% over Q1 2022, reaching C$2,631,817

Contract revenue from business partners who provide services via the platform has increased by approximately 386%

Commission revenue on services booked through the platform has increased by approximately 118%

Pharmacy sales through the Company's digital pharmacy have increased by approximately 333%



The Company believes the following Non-GAAP1 financial measures provide meaningful insight to aid in the understanding of the Company's performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers:

2023 2022 Growth Adjusted Revenue $ 4,167,670 $ 1,339,818 211 % Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue 197,800 74,542 Deduct - business partner payouts on application service gross revenue 1,338,053 651,542 GAAP Revenue $ 2,631,817 $ 613,734 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 1,470,393 $ 330,720 345 % Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue 197,800 74,542 Deduct - inventory impairment - - GAAP Gross Margin $ 1,272,593 $ 256,178

1Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"The team continuously monitors both internal and external key indicators to ensure that we use data-driven decision-making. We have strategically expanded each division of the Company in proportion with its ability to drive revenue, putting additional focus on scaling those areas of the business that demonstrate the strongest performance," added Madden. "At the same time, we are committed to remaining nimble and fine-tuning our strategy as needed, our medical network structure has provided us with a unique level of flexibility in the market."

The 503B landscape in 2021 experienced some significant legislation changes regarding patient-specific prescriptions for some medications that were previously available without a prescription. Hydreight, through its medical network structure and nationally approved telemedicine features within the platform, was uniquely positioned to fill this gap in the market.

Q1 2023 Key Milestones

The Company completed several key improvements from January 1 to March 31, 2023, that played a pivotal role in the growth throughout 2023 thus far:

The platform attracted 185 new business Partner account sign-ups in the first quarter of 2023, an over 250% increase over the first quarter of 2022

The app received a significant update to enable service providers to take greater control of their service offering, and also access additional in-app training

The company commenced operations with its second Pharmacy Whitelabel

The company achieved record sales across all revenue streams in March 2023 and April 2023

The Company entered into a co-marketing agreement with one of the largest Aesthetic manufacturers in the United States

The Company Released a major enterprise level software upgrade to provide additional functionality for the company's expansion across a variety of areas.

Major partnerships were secured with pharmaceutical partners including Empower, McKesson, Medline, and Olympia, to ensure consistent supply as well as preferred pricing on products and medications.



Please see SEDAR for the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. ( TSXV: NURS ) is a home healthcare and wellness platform, and medical network, that bridges the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The network offers medical director oversight, liability insurance, HIPAA-compliant documentation, competitively priced prescriptions via a 503B licensed pharmacy, and more. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully-integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, managing patient data, and more, making it possible to deliver fully-compliant mobile medicine across 50 states.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Gross Margin. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company believes that the measures provide information useful to its shareholders and investors in understanding the Company's operating cash flow growth, user growth, and cash generating potential and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

