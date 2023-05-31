MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) (Donaldson or the Company) today reported fiscal third quarter 2023 net earnings of $93.7 million, a 13.0% increase from $83.0 million in 2022. Earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter 2023 increased to $0.76 from $0.67 in the prior year.

"Our third quarter results continue this fiscal year's trend of Donaldson delivering double-digit earnings growth and margin expansion." said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We met the needs of our customers by improving our on-time delivery metrics, brought working capital towards more normalized levels, and continued to invest in R&D and capacity expansion.

"We expect fiscal 2023 to be another year of record earnings as we build upon our long-term momentum showcased at our recent Investor Day. Our focus remains on the execution of our strategic initiatives and investments in profitable growth, including those within Life Sciences, as we make progress towards achieving our financial targets and creating value for customers and shareholders."

Operating Results

Third quarter 2023 sales increased 2.6% to $875.7 million from $853.2 million in 2022, as pricing benefits more than offset a negative impact from currency translation of 2.8%.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 April 30, 2023 Reported %

Change Constant

Currency %

Change Reported %

Change Constant

Currency %

Change Mobile Solutions segment Off-Road 10.7 % 14.1 % 13.5 % 20.5 % On-Road 5.3 8.5 7.7 12.7 Aftermarket (3.3 ) (0.7 ) 2.5 6.8 Total Mobile Solutions segment (0.1 ) 2.7 4.9 9.7 Industrial Solutions segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 12.5 15.1 12.1 16.6 Aerospace and Defense 22.3 23.7 23.9 27.4 Total Industrial Solutions segment 13.8 16.3 13.6 18.0 Life Sciences segment Total Life Sciences segment (12.6 ) (9.4 ) (14.1 ) (7.7 ) Total Company 2.6 % 5.4 % 5.6 % 10.4 %

Third quarter 2023 sales in the Mobile Solutions segment (Mobile) were approximately flat versus prior year and increased 2.7% on a constant currency basis driven primarily by pricing. Off-Road and On-Road sales increased 10.7% and 5.3%, respectively, supported by high levels of global equipment production. Aftermarket sales decreased 3.3% as large OEM customers continued to normalize inventories, reflecting improving global supply chain conditions.

Third quarter Industrial Solutions segment (Industrial) sales rose 13.8%, driven by robust broad-based demand and price realization. Aerospace and Defense sales increased 22.3% due to ongoing strength in the commercial aerospace industry. Industrial Filtration Solutions (IFS) sales grew 12.5% from robust dust collection and industrial gases part sales.

Third quarter sales in the Life Sciences segment decreased 12.6% year over year. Softness in market demand for Disk Drive products more than offset sales growth in Food and Beverage.

Third quarter 2023 gross margin was 33.0%, up 150 basis points from 31.5% in 2022 as pricing benefits more than offset higher input costs.

Third quarter 2023 operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 18.8%, a 30 basis point increase versus 18.5% in the prior year due to an uptick in post-COVID hiring and discretionary expenses.

Third quarter 2023 operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 14.2%, increased 120 basis points compared with 13.0% in the prior year due to the improvement in gross margin.

Third quarter 2023 interest expense was $5.1 million versus $3.8 million in the prior year resulting primarily from higher interest rates. Other income, net was unfavorable by $1.5 million versus the prior year from higher pension costs. The Company's effective tax rate of 22.9% was favorable versus 25.4% a year ago mainly driven by an increase in discrete tax item benefits and export incentives.

Year-to-date, Donaldson has paid $84.1 million in dividends and repurchased 1.7% of its outstanding shares for $119.3 million.

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Fiscal 2023 full-year GAAP EPS is expected to be between $2.90 and $2.96, inclusive of $0.10 of first half restructuring and other charges. Adjusted EPS is forecast between $3.00 and $3.06. Sales are projected to increase between 3% and 5% over prior year, driven by an approximate 8% increase in pricing and a negative impact from currency translation of roughly 4%.

Fiscal 2023 Mobile sales are forecast to increase between 2% and 4% year over year as high levels of global equipment production are expected to drive mid-single digit and high-single digit growth in On-Road and Off-Road sales, respectively. Aftermarket sales are projected to increase low-single digits.

Fiscal 2023 Industrial sales are expected to increase between 11% and 13% versus 2022. Robust end-market demand across the segment is forecast to drive a year-over-year sales increase in IFS and Aerospace and Defense of low-double digits and mid-teens, respectively.

Fiscal 2023 Life Sciences sales are expected to decline between 10% and 12% compared with prior year due to continued Disk Drive market weakness and bioprocessing equipment delivery timing.

Fiscal 2023 GAAP operating margin is forecast to be between 13.9% and 14.3% and adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 14.4% and 14.8%. Prior year GAAP and adjusted operating margin were 13.4% and 13.5%, respectively.

Fiscal 2023 interest expense is projected to be approximately $20 million and other income is expected to be between $6 million and $10 million. Donaldson expects a fiscal 2023 effective income tax rate of approximately 24%.

Fiscal 2023 capital expenditures are expected to be between $115 million and $130 million and free cash flow conversion is forecast between 105% and 115%. For the full year, Donaldson expects to repurchase approximately 2% of its shares outstanding.

Miscellaneous

The Company will webcast its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call today at 9:00 a.m. CT. To listen to the webcast, visit the "Events & Presentations" section of Donaldson's Investor Relations website (IR.Donaldson.com), and click on the "listen to webcast" option. The webcast replay will be available at approximately 12:00 p.m. CT today. Also available on the website is the Company's supplemental quarterly earnings presentation.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers-from small business owners to the world's biggest OEM brands-to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net sales $ 875.7 $ 853.2 2.6 % $ 2,551.3 $ 2,416.6 5.6 % Cost of sales 586.9 584.2 0.5 1,690.8 1,640.8 3.0 Gross profit 288.8 269.0 7.4 860.5 775.8 10.9 Selling, general and administrative 145.8 140.6 3.8 444.7 411.1 8.2 Research and development 19.0 17.4 9.0 56.2 50.5 11.2 Operating expenses 164.8 158.0 4.3 500.9 461.6 8.5 Operating income 124.0 111.0 11.7 359.6 314.2 14.5 Interest expense 5.1 3.8 35.5 14.3 10.8 32.0 Other income, net (2.6 ) (4.1 ) (34.0 ) (6.1 ) (6.4 ) (5.4 ) Earnings before income taxes 121.5 111.3 9.2 351.4 309.8 13.4 Income taxes 27.8 28.3 (1.7 ) 84.5 78.0 8.3 Net earnings $ 93.7 $ 83.0 13.0 % $ 266.9 $ 231.8 15.2 % Weighted average shares - basic 121.6 123.4 (1.5 )% 122.0 123.9 (1.5 )% Weighted average shares - diluted 123.5 124.6 (0.9 )% 123.7 125.6 (1.5 )% Net EPS - basic $ 0.77 $ 0.67 14.6 % $ 2.19 $ 1.87 17.0 % Net EPS - diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.67 14.0 % $ 2.16 $ 1.85 16.9 % Dividends paid per share $ 0.23 $ 0.22 4.5 % $ 0.69 $ 0.66 4.5 % Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) April 30, July 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186.0 $ 193.3 Accounts receivable, net 626.3 616.6 Inventories, net 449.7 502.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 90.6 94.2 Total current assets 1,352.6 1,406.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 640.9 594.4 Goodwill 380.3 345.8 Intangible assets, net 138.8 99.8 Other long-term assets 162.9 153.8 Total assets $ 2,675.5 $ 2,600.3 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 26.6 $ 3.7 Current maturities of long-term debt 125.0 - Accounts payable 311.1 338.5 Accrued employee compensation and related taxes 105.8 113.8 Deferred revenue 31.2 22.3 Income taxes payable 29.6 31.8 Dividends payable - 28.3 Other current liabilities 82.7 91.2 Total current liabilities 712.0 629.6 Long-term debt 470.5 644.3 Non-current income taxes payable 58.5 69.4 Deferred income taxes 32.7 32.7 Other long-term liabilities 103.1 91.1 Total liabilities 1,376.8 1,467.1 Total stockholders' equity 1,298.7 1,133.2 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,675.5 $ 2,600.3

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 266.9 $ 231.8 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 67.3 71.0 Deferred income taxes (9.6 ) 3.0 Stock-based compensation expense 17.1 17.0 Other, net 3.8 4.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 8.2 (183.2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 353.7 143.9 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (92.8 ) (56.8 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (62.3 ) (49.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities (155.1 ) (105.8 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt 80.0 249.3 Repayments of long-term debt (135.0 ) (90.0 ) Change in short-term borrowings 23.1 (16.4 ) Purchase of treasury stock (119.3 ) (153.7 ) Dividends paid (84.1 ) (81.8 ) Exercise of stock options and other 31.2 9.8 Net cash used in financing activities (204.1 ) (82.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1.8 ) (9.4 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7.3 ) (54.1 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 193.3 222.8 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 186.0 $ 168.7

CONSOLIDATED RATE ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross margin 33.0 % 31.5 % 33.7 % 32.1 % Operating expenses 18.8 % 18.5 % 19.6 % 19.1 % Operating margin 14.2 % 13.0 % 14.1 % 13.0 % Other income, net (0.3)% (0.5)% (0.2)% (0.3)% Depreciation and amortization 2.6 % 2.8 % 2.6 % 2.9 % EBITDA 17.0 % 16.2 % 17.0 % 16.2 % Effective tax rate 22.9 % 25.4 % 24.0 % 25.2 % Earnings before income taxes - Mobile Solutions 15.0 % 14.3 % 14.8 % 13.1 % Earnings before income taxes - Industrial Solutions 18.8 % 14.9 % 18.0 % 13.3 % Earnings before income taxes - Life Sciences 0.3 % 20.6 % 9.5 % 24.2 % Cash conversion ratio 104.6 % 49.3 % 97.8 % 37.6 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted Rates Gross margin 33.0 % 31.5 % 33.8 % 32.1 % Operating expenses 18.8 % 18.5 % 19.0 % 19.1 % Operating margin 14.2 % 13.0 % 14.8 % 13.0 % Other income, net (0.3)% (0.5)% (0.2)% (0.3)% Depreciation and amortization 2.6 % 2.8 % 2.6 % 2.9 % EBITDA 17.0 % 16.2 % 17.6 % 16.2 % Effective tax rate 22.9 % 25.4 % 24.1 % 25.2 % Earnings before income taxes - Mobile Solutions 15.0 % 14.3 % 14.8 % 13.1 % Earnings before income taxes - Industrial Solutions 18.8 % 14.9 % 18.0 % 13.3 % Earnings before income taxes - Life Sciences 0.3 % 20.6 % 9.5 % 24.2 % Cash conversion ratio 104.6 % 49.3 % 93.3 % 37.6 % Note: Rate analysis metrics are computed by dividing the applicable amount by net sales, and cash conversion ratio reflects free cash flow divided by net earnings. Adjusted rates exclude the impact of certain items not related to ongoing operations. Adjusted rates are non-GAAP measures; see the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures schedule for additional information.

SEGMENT DETAIL (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net sales Mobile Solutions segment Off-Road $ 115.6 $ 104.4 10.7 % $ 325.3 $ 286.7 13.5 % On-Road 38.0 36.1 5.3 108.5 100.7 7.7 Aftermarket 401.4 415.1 (3.3 ) 1,198.5 1,169.0 2.5 Total Mobile Solutions segment 555.0 555.6 (0.1 ) 1,632.3 1,556.4 4.9 Industrial Solutions segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 223.3 198.5 12.5 631.1 563.2 12.1 Aerospace and Defense 38.2 31.3 22.3 106.5 85.9 23.9 Total Industrial Solutions segment 261.5 229.8 13.8 737.6 649.1 13.6 Life Sciences segment Total Life Sciences segment 59.2 67.8 (12.6 ) 181.4 211.1 (14.1 ) Total Company $ 875.7 $ 853.2 2.6 % $ 2,551.3 $ 2,416.6 5.6 % Earnings (loss) before income taxes Mobile Solutions segment $ 83.4 $ 79.7 4.6 % $ 242.3 $ 203.9 18.8 % Industrial Solutions segment 49.1 34.3 43.1 133.0 86.1 54.5 Life Sciences segment 0.2 14.0 (98.6 ) 17.3 51.1 (66.1 ) Corporate and unallocated (11.2 ) (16.7 ) 32.9 (41.2 ) (31.3 ) (31.6 ) Total Company $ 121.5 $ 111.3 9.2 % $ 351.4 $ 309.8 13.4 %

Earnings before income taxes percentage Mobile Solutions segment 15.0 % 14.3 % 0.7 % 14.8 % 13.1 % 1.7 % Industrial Solutions segment 18.8 % 14.9 % 3.9 % 18.0 % 13.3 % 4.7 % Life Sciences segment 0.3 % 20.6 % (20.3)% 9.5 % 24.2 % (14.7)% Note: Earnings before income taxes percentage is calculated by dividing earnings before income taxes by net sales. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

SEGMENT SALES PERCENT CHANGE FROM PRIOR PERIODS BY GEOGRAPHY, AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 TOTAL U.S.(1)/CA(2) EMEA(3) APAC(4) LATAM(5) Mobile Solutions segment Off-Road 10.7 % 18.2 % 5.9 % 7.5 % 16.5 % On-Road 5.3 3.6 2.3 9.4 12.8 Aftermarket (3.3 ) (1.1 ) (1.7 ) 0.5 (13.6 ) Total Mobile Solutions segment (0.1 ) 2.4 0.6 2.9 (12.0 ) Industrial Solutions segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 12.5 18.9 4.0 14.6 3.0 Aerospace and Defense 22.3 18.8 33.0 (11.5 ) N/A Total Industrial Solutions segment 13.8 18.8 7.2 14.2 3.0 Life Sciences segment Total Life Sciences segment (12.6 ) 15.2 (6.3 ) (25.4 ) (27.7 ) Total Company 2.6 % 8.2 % 1.9 % (0.5 )% (10.8 )% Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 TOTAL U.S./CA EMEA APAC LATAM Mobile Solutions segment Off-Road 13.5 % 26.7 % 10.5 % (3.7 )% 45.1 % On-Road 7.7 11.1 (1.3 ) 2.1 39.0 Aftermarket 2.5 7.6 (4.4 ) (2.8 ) 6.4 Total Mobile Solutions segment 4.9 10.8 (0.3 ) (2.5 ) 8.6 Industrial Solutions segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 12.1 18.1 7.3 2.0 21.9 Aerospace and Defense 23.9 22.7 29.8 (14.4 ) N/A Total Industrial Solutions segment 13.6 19.0 9.7 1.8 21.9 Life Sciences segment Total Life Sciences segment (14.1 ) 27.8 (2.6 ) (33.1 ) 6.6 Total Company 5.6 % 14.1 % 2.4 % (8.4 )% 9.9 % Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (1) United States (U.S.) (2) Canada (CA) (3) Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) (4) Asia Pacific (APAC) (5) Latin America (LATAM)

SEGMENT SALES PERCENT CHANGE FROM PRIOR PERIODS BY GEOGRAPHY, CONSTANT CURRENCY (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 TOTAL U.S./CA EMEA APAC LATAM Mobile Solutions segment Off-Road 14.1 % 18.2 % 9.0 % 17.2 % 18.8 % On-Road 8.5 3.6 4.3 20.0 14.8 Aftermarket (0.7 ) (1.1 ) 2.8 8.2 (12.2 ) Total Mobile Solutions segment 2.7 2.4 4.6 11.3 (10.5 ) Industrial Solutions segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 15.1 18.9 7.7 23.7 3.6 Aerospace and Defense 23.7 18.8 38.0 (2.1 ) N/A Total Industrial Solutions segment 16.3 18.8 11.1 23.4 3.6 Life Sciences segment Total Life Sciences segment (9.4 ) 15.2 (3.3 ) (20.8 ) (27.0 ) Total Company 5.4 % 8.2 % 5.8 % 7.3 % (9.4 )% Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 TOTAL U.S./CA EMEA APAC LATAM Mobile Solutions segment Off-Road 20.5 % 26.7 % 20.7 % 8.4 % 43.6 % On-Road 12.7 11.1 6.8 15.8 37.0 Aftermarket 6.8 7.6 5.4 6.5 7.0 Total Mobile Solutions segment 9.7 10.8 9.5 7.9 9.1 Industrial Solutions segment Industrial Filtration Solutions 16.6 18.1 16.0 12.3 21.5 Aerospace and Defense 27.4 22.7 42.2 (2.1 ) N/A Total Industrial Solutions segment 18.0 19.0 18.7 12.1 21.5 Life Sciences segment Total Life Sciences segment (7.7 ) 27.8 6.9 (27.0 ) 6.1 Total Company 10.4 % 14.1 % 12.0 % 1.0 % 10.3 % Note: The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its current period local currency financial results using the prior period exchange rates and compares these adjusted amounts to its prior period reported results. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 133.2 $ 64.2 $ 353.7 $ 143.9 Net capital expenditures (35.2 ) (23.2 ) (92.8 ) (56.8 ) Free cash flow $ 98.0 $ 41.0 $ 260.9 $ 87.1 Net earnings $ 93.7 $ 83.0 $ 266.9 $ 231.8 Income taxes 27.8 28.3 84.5 78.0 Interest expense 5.1 3.8 14.3 10.8 Depreciation and amortization 22.5 23.5 67.3 71.0 EBITDA $ 149.1 $ 138.6 $ 433.0 $ 391.6 Adjusted net earnings $ 93.7 $ 83.0 $ 279.6 $ 231.8 Adjusted income taxes 27.8 28.3 88.7 78.0 Interest expense 5.1 3.8 14.3 10.8 Depreciation and amortization 22.5 23.5 67.3 71.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 149.1 $ 138.6 $ 449.9 $ 391.6 Gross profit $ 288.8 $ 269.0 $ 860.5 $ 775.8 Restructuring and other charges - - 1.5 - Adjusted gross profit $ 288.8 $ 269.0 $ 862.0 $ 775.8 Operating expense $ 164.8 $ 158.0 $ 500.9 $ 461.6 Restructuring and other charges - - (15.4 ) - Adjusted operating expense $ 164.8 $ 158.0 $ 485.4 $ 461.6 Operating income $ 124.0 $ 111.0 $ 359.6 $ 314.2 Restructuring and other charges - - 16.9 - Adjusted operating income $ 124.0 $ 111.0 $ 376.6 $ 314.2 Net earnings $ 93.7 $ 83.0 $ 266.9 $ 231.8 Restructuring and other charges, net of tax - - 12.7 - Adjusted net earnings $ 93.7 $ 83.0 $ 279.6 $ 231.8 Diluted EPS $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 2.16 $ 1.85 Restructuring and other charges per share - - 0.10 - Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 2.26 $ 1.85 Note: Although free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted EPS are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, the Company believes they are useful in understanding its financial results. Free cash flow is a commonly used measure of a company's ability to generate cash in excess of its operating needs. EBITDA is a commonly used measure of operating earnings less non-cash expenses. The adjusted basis presentation excludes the impact of certain matters not related to the Company's ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjusted basis presentation reflects management's performance in operating the Company and provides a meaningful representation of the performance of the Company's core business and is useful to understanding its financial results. A shortcoming of these financial measures is that they do not reflect the Company's actual results under GAAP. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Amounts may not foot due to rounding

