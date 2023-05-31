Laguna Niguel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRTL), a Nevada corporation, and manufacturer of THC products, edible gummies, vape pens, CBD oil, hemp cigars and branded accessories announced the addition of a new enhanced version of its CBD hydration product - Nano Oil Water Soluble CBD Hydration. The new formulation of this product contains 0.3 THC, psychoactive compound delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, which has been enhanced by nanotechnology produced by UCLA's NanoLab in Los Angeles, California, vastly improving its effectiveness.

Cartel Blue's CEO, Philip Moreb advised, nano enhanced THC is a game changer, making the Nano Oil Water Soluble CBD Hydration product more effective in its delivery of accurate potency and strength. Mr. Moreb explained that when Cartel Blue's new nano enhanced product is compared to other THC products currently available in today's market, most competitive products fail to deliver potency and strength because traditional formulations of THC in liquid form break off or form flakes. This causes the cannabinoids in the THC to disperse, resulting in the product, falling well below the desired 0.3 THC delivery threshold. Cartel Blue's nano enhanced product does not disperse, thereby maintaining its potency and strength, delivering 0.3 THC as verified by third-party certified laboratories.

Cartel Blue's Nano Oil Water Soluble CBD Hydration product is available as a tincture which can be used topically or taken orally, and is available for purchase by consumers https://cartelscigars.com/

THC has been the center of recent research studies, showing efficacy in multiple therapeutic areas including cancer, and has been shown in clinical studies to have inhibiting properties. Nano technology enhancement enables the targeted delivery of biologic and natural compounds such as THC https://nanolab.ucla.edu/ https://cnsi.ucla.edu/research-initiatives/nanomedicines-for-cancer/

About Cartel Blue, Inc.

Cartel Blue, Inc. manufactures and distributes hemp consumable products, including 0.3 THC (psychoactive compound delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) edible gummies, CBD oil products, vape pens, branded cigars and cigarillos, and accessories, and their common stock currently trades on the OTC Exchange OTC Market's Pinks under the symbol "CRTL".

Safe Harbor Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections, as applicable. Such forward-looking statements include, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and uses words such as "plan(s)", "intend(s)", "anticipate(s)," "seek", "believe", "estimate," "expect", "project", or similar phrases to summarize beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, and are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Cartel Blue, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

For Additional Information, please contact:

Cartel Blue, Inc.

Investor Relations (310) 955-0099

Email: philip@cartelscigars.com

Website: www.cartelscigars.com

Source: Cartel Blue, Inc.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/168152_ebc286fa2465c970_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168152