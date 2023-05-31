The A.P. Moller-Maersk subsidiary says that by installing 20,000 solar photovoltaic panels, it will make Bahrain's Khalifa Bin Salman Port the region's first seaport to be fully powered by renewable energy.APM Terminals Bahrain has launched a $10 million solar power project that will make Khalifa Bin Salman Port fully self-sufficient by the end of 2023. Through this project, the company seeks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. APM Terminals Bahrain, a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said it will use 20,000 solar photovoltaic panels ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...