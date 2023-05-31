Most solar inverters in the Netherlands fail electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) requirements, posing interference risks and raising the threat of hacking, says the National Inspectorate for Digital Infrastructure (RDI).RDI published a report this week stating that most solar inverters in the country do not meet its EMC requirements. Solar inverters in the Netherlands pose risks of interference and hacking, it warned. RDI's investigation reveals non-compliance of inverters from nine manufacturers, posing risks of interference and hacking. While all inverters meet minimum cybersecurity standards, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...