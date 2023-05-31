Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
WKN: A0JKUU | ISIN: NO0010205966 | Ticker-Symbol: N1A
Frankfurt
31.05.23
09:15 Uhr
3,080 Euro
-0,090
-2,84 %
PR Newswire
31.05.2023 | 14:48
Updated recommendation by the nomination committee of Navamedic ASA

OSLO, Norway, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Navamedic ASA's acquisition of Sensidose AB, the nomination committee recommends that Åsa Kornfeld, previous Board member in Sensidose AB, is elected as a new Navamedic ASA Board member in addition to Terje Bakken (Chairman), Narve Reiten, Jostein Davidsen, Annika Kollén and Edmée Steenken on the Annual General Meeting on June 1st, 2023.

Åsa Kornfeld served as a Board member of Sensidose AB when Navamedic ASA acquired the company. She is Pricing & Access Lead in Recordati Rare Diseases based in Paris, and has extensive experience from the pharmaceutical industry, with more than 25 years of international experience. She holds an M.Sc Medicines and Healthcare products from Université de Bordeaux, and Finance for Executives from INSEAD.

On behalf of the nomination committee,
Bernt Olav Røttingsnes

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine G. Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

