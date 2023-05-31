Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Biocytogen", HKEX: 02315) has announced the opening of a new office in San Francisco, California, USA. The new space will aim to accelerate the globalization of Biocytogen's businesses.

San Francisco is renowned as a hub of the biotechnology industry, and is home to several renowned biopharmaceutical companies. In addition, the proximity of world-class universities facilitates the transformation of academic discoveries into life-saving therapies. Biocytogen's new West Coast office will position the company to establish and deepen collaborations with the development and licensing of new therapeutic antibodies derived from Project Integrum, as well as use of the company's preclinical contract research services and animal models by academic and industrial clients.

Dr. Yuelei Shen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Biocytogen, said: "The opening of the San Francisco office will strengthen our global business development and accelerate the realization of our vision to become a global headstream of new drugs. We look forward to advancing the development of innovative drugs with partners around the world to benefit patients."

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Using its proprietary RenMabTM/RenLite/RenNano mice platforms for fully human monoclonal, bispecific/multispecific antibody and nanobody development, Biocytogen has integrated its in vivo drug efficacy screening platforms and strong clinical development expertise to streamline the entire drug development process. Biocytogen is undertaking a large-scale project to develop first-in-class and/or best-in-class antibody drugs for more than 1000 targets, known as Project Integrum (RenMiceTM HiTS Platform). As of December 31, 2022, 34 therapeutic antibody development/out-licensing/transfer agreements and 17 RenMiceTM licensing agreements have been established worldwide, including several partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen's pipeline is comprised of 11 core assets, with partnerships established for 4 out of 6 total clinical assets. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai), USA (Boston, San Francisco), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.

