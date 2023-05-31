Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2023 | 15:02
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Road to Success Program: Free Rideshare to Job Interviews, by King & Siegel LLP

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / The Road to Success Program is a unique initiative that demonstrates King & Siegel LLP's commitment to supporting job seekers in the Los Angeles community. As a prominent law firm in the area, King & Siegel LLP is using its resources to support job seekers who face financial barriers to attending job interviews. The program offers eligible candidates free transportation to their job interview, making the job search process a little easier and less stressful.

King & Siegel LLP

King & Siegel LLP
Free rideshare to job interview by King & Siegel LLP

King & Siegel LLP understands that the job search process can be overwhelming and expensive. However, job seekers who are struggling with the cost of transportation to their job interview can now take advantage of this program and focus on the task at hand. The Road to Success program will not only help candidates make a good first impression, but it will also reduce the financial burden that comes with a job search.

The Road to Success program is just one example of the firm's commitment to providing opportunities and support to the community. King & Siegel LLP believes that everyone deserves equal opportunities and access to employment, and the firm is proud to support job seekers in the Los Angeles area. Job seekers are encouraged to apply for this program and take advantage of free transportation to their job interviews.

How Road to Success works

If you have a job interview scheduled, we will reimburse you for the ride to the interview.

Details

  • This program is available from June 1st to June 30th
  • All rides must be taken within Los Angeles, CA metro area
  • Must have proof of a scheduled job interview that matches the rideshare date.
  • Reimbursements have a max value of $40
  • This promotion will be limited to the first 50 submissions

How to get reimbursed

Checks will be mailed to the address on the photo ID.

You must submit proof of a scheduled job interview, receipt of rideshare and photo ID and mail it to the following office:

King & Siegel LLP
Attention: Road to Success Program

724 S Spring St Suite 201
Los Angeles, CA 90014

Contact Information

Julian King
Partner
intake@kingsiegel.com

SOURCE: King & Siegel LLP

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758082/Road-to-Success-Program-Free-Rideshare-to-Job-Interviews-by-King-Siegel-LLP

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.