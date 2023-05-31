Road to Success Program: Free Rideshare to Job Interviews, by King & Siegel LLP

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / The Road to Success Program is a unique initiative that demonstrates King & Siegel LLP's commitment to supporting job seekers in the Los Angeles community. As a prominent law firm in the area, King & Siegel LLP is using its resources to support job seekers who face financial barriers to attending job interviews. The program offers eligible candidates free transportation to their job interview, making the job search process a little easier and less stressful.

King & Siegel LLP understands that the job search process can be overwhelming and expensive. However, job seekers who are struggling with the cost of transportation to their job interview can now take advantage of this program and focus on the task at hand. The Road to Success program will not only help candidates make a good first impression, but it will also reduce the financial burden that comes with a job search.

The Road to Success program is just one example of the firm's commitment to providing opportunities and support to the community. King & Siegel LLP believes that everyone deserves equal opportunities and access to employment, and the firm is proud to support job seekers in the Los Angeles area. Job seekers are encouraged to apply for this program and take advantage of free transportation to their job interviews.

How Road to Success works

If you have a job interview scheduled, we will reimburse you for the ride to the interview.

Details

This program is available from June 1st to June 30th

All rides must be taken within Los Angeles, CA metro area

Must have proof of a scheduled job interview that matches the rideshare date.

Reimbursements have a max value of $40

This promotion will be limited to the first 50 submissions

How to get reimbursed

Checks will be mailed to the address on the photo ID.

You must submit proof of a scheduled job interview, receipt of rideshare and photo ID and mail it to the following office:

King & Siegel LLP

Attention: Road to Success Program

724 S Spring St Suite 201

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Contact Information

Julian King

Partner

intake@kingsiegel.com

