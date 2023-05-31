Morpheus.Network Selected to Participate in SAP.iO Foundry New York's 2023 Supply Chain Management Innovation Program

Their inclusion further strengthens the collaboration between Morpheus.Network and SAP, which includes the recent launch of their co-innovated Brand Protection solution.

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Morpheus.Network is in the news again, this time announcing that they have been selected to participate in SAP.iO Foundry New York's 2023 Supply Chain Management Innovation program. Their inclusion further strengthens the collaboration between Morpheus.Network and SAP, which includes the recent launch of their co-innovated Brand Protection solution.





SAP.iO MNW Foundry

Morpheus.Network selected to SAP.iO Foundry NYC for Digital Supply Chain Innovation





The SAP.iO program targets B2B startups with innovative supply chain solutions seeking to integrate their solutions with SAP products including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Supply Chain Management software. Morpheus.Network was among the 10 startups selected, with the jury comprising SAP experts, partners, enterprise customers, and investment funds.

"Morpheus.Network's selection into the cohort is a natural fit for us as we help enterprise customers digitize, automate, and optimize extended global supply chains. Our multi-award-winning middleware platform already enables data exchange between systems of record like SAP S4/HANA and over 150 data integrations for process automation, end-to-end visibility, and no-code adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, data analytics and DLT as-a-service." - Dan Weinberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Morpheus.Network

During the five-month program with SAP.iO, Morpheus.Network has the opportunity to co-innovate with and learn from SAP supply chain experts, account executives, and customers alike. The program also aims to accelerate their roadmap with SAP, which includes future solutions with SAP's Digital Supply Chain (DSC), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), and Blockchain BTP for Smart Contract Automation.

SAP.iO curates a relevant and diverse startup ecosystem that extends the value of SAP solutions and meets the continuously evolving needs of SAP customers. The programs provide dedicated support to the most promising startups as they launch and scale relationships with SAP and its global network of customers, partners, and employees. Since 2017, SAP.iO has connected thousands of SAP customers with innovative enterprise software startups, helping them find solutions to their unique needs.

This collaboration enables Morpheus.Network to create, integrate, and deploy solutions for use cases that aren't currently addressed by the supply chain software industry. By taking advantage of SAP's impressive customer base and SAP Store ecosystem, the opportunity to make an impact for global supply chains has never been more exciting for the Morpheus.Network community.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network's multi-award-winning middleware supply chain platform leverages transformational digital technologies such as ML/AI, IOT and Blockchain. With over 150 integrations with leading companies, including SAP, DHL, Fedex, Cargowise, Telefonica, Marsh, and Swift, Morpheus.Network helps supply chain and brand protection professionals simplify their day-to-day.

Contact Information

James Toland

Head of Marketing

james@morpheus.network

SOURCE: Morpheus.Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758259/MorpheusNetwork-Selected-to-Participate-in-SAPiO-Foundry-New-Yorks-2023-Supply-Chain-Management-Innovation-Program