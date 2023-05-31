Stambaugh Ness Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification

Firm Recognized for Creating an Outstanding Employee Experience

YORK, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce that it has been certified by Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year. Based entirely on independent feedback from current employees, this recognition reflects SN's commitment to creating an environment where people feel engaged and empowered.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased motivation.

With a remote workforce of 200+ professionals in 30+ states, SN prioritized creating a culture that transcends the traditional work environment, putting people first with a focus on collaboration and communication. Further, SN has partnered with Gallup to become a strengths-based organization, which enables us to position our employees to do what they do best every day.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer Steven L. Hake states, "Receiving the Great Place to Work Certification gives us an immense sense of pride. It reflects a high level of satisfaction and engagement among our employees, which is a testament to our dedication to creating a supportive and progressive workspace. Our employees' commitment and drive have been instrumental in SN's growth and success, and we are grateful for their continued investment in the firm."

According to Katie Bochniak, Chief People & Culture Officer, "As our workforce continues to grow, the engagement of our team members is paramount. We believe that together we're creating significance and a place where everyone can succeed."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services, including compliance, government contract services, strategic tax solutions, technology and cyber risk advisory, data solutions, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, workforce and talent solutions, outsourced accounting, ownership transition, and mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals.

Contact: Heather Zecher, Managing Director of Marketing

Phone: 717.757.6999 Email: hzecher@stambaughness.com

