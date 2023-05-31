Greenliant Highlights SSDs and Memory Cards for Industrial and Automotive / Transportation Applications at embedded world China

SANTA CLARA, CA and SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Greenliant's high reliability, high endurance solid state drives (SSDs) and memory cards will be on display at embedded world China 2023 in Shanghai, June 14-16, at booth A088. With a focus on high quality and longevity, Greenliant's solid state storage products are designed for the most demanding embedded systems.

Greenliant's broad portfolio of data storage products includes NANDrive ball grid array SSDs (eMMC, PATA, SATA), ArmourDrive SSDs (SATA M.2, mSATA, SATA 2.5", NVMe M.2) and memory cards (SD / microSD), and high capacity industrial SSDs (SATA 2.5", NVMe U.2). They provide robust power fail data protection, superior data retention and advanced wear leveling. Greenliant's EnduroSLC SSDs offer the most advanced, market-leading solid state storage technology, with up to 300K program/erase cycles, to address write-intensive applications in challenging environments.

Visit Greenliant at booth A088 to discuss how Greenliant's SSDs and memory cards (https://www.greenliant.com/products) meet the rigorous data storage requirements of industrial and automotive / transportation systems.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Media Contact:

Tara Yingst

Greenliant

408-200-8062

media@greenliant.com

