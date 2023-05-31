Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Yerbaé (TSXV: YERB.U) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Yerbaé is scheduled to present on June 6th at 2:30 PM PT. Todd Gibson, CEO, will be leading the presentation.

We invited interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About Yerbaé

Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXV: YERB.U) is disrupting the energy beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé's celebrity ingredient (Yerba Mate) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients that also produces caffeine. By combining Yerba Mate, a South American herb with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise energy solution. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free. Find us @DrinkYerbae on Instagram and Facebook.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

For further information on Yerbaé:

Andy Naidu

Director of Commercial

7187371768

anaidu@yerbae.com

https://Yerbaé.com/