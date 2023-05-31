Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Alchemist Mining Incorporated (CSE: AMS) (the "Company" or "Alchemist") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dana Jurick to its advisory board.

Dana Jurick

Dana Jurick is an experienced business and industrial operations manager with 40 years of experience in the energy sector. With roles ranging from field operations geophysicist to Fortune 500 energy company technical group manager to Executive Vice President of an international fiber optics equipment and services enterprise, Dana brings a wealth of practical, real-world experience to the enterprise.

Dana holds a B.S. in Geology from Syracuse University and an M.Sc. in Geophysics from University of Texas at El Paso. Dana was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and served 8 years as a Strategic Intelligence Officer (USAR MIRC) during 2005-2012. In 2009, he was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for exceptionally meritorious service to the U.S. Army.

Dana resides in Houston, Texas, where he currently works as Executive Vice President for Neubrex Energy Services (US), LLC.

Scott Taylor stated, "We are grateful to have Dana as an advisor. He has introduced and validated multiple new technologies over his career in the energy business. The advantage of Dana's background is that all of his business, technical, operational and financial guidance are informed by enterprise level management concerns. Dana's broad experience will be invaluable to the team as we deliver and frame the incremental value of our pre-treatment and Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") processing technology to our customers."

About Alchemist's Wholly Owned subsidiary LiTHOS Technologies Corp.

LiTHOS, a company continued under the Province of British Columbia, holds a 100% interest in mineral claims spanning an approximate 6,780 acres in a virgin lithium brine basin in Arizona known as the "Cactus Jack" and the "Pac-Man" properties.

LiTHOS invested in AcQUATM - a patented wastewater solutions technology for Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") from continental brine reservoirs enriched with lithium. AcQUATM is a unique modular technology is capable of pre-treatment, selective purification, and concentration of lithium-enriched brines prior to extracting lithium chloride. The unique AcQUATM technology avoids the typical challenges faced by chemically intensive DLE technologies currently in development phase. AcQUATM enables lithium brine resource operators to deploy economically viable and sustainable field-ready extraction solutions that will substantially reduce water consumption by recycling 98.5% of the input brine water, and eliminate the use of evaporation ponds in the pre-treatment and concentration phases of production.

AcQUATM aids mineral resource owners extract multiple aqueous minerals of economic interest: lithium, boron, and sodium carbonate at a substantially lower Capital Expenditure per tonne of LCE production/year.

By eliminating the inefficient, slow, and environmentally harmful pre-treatment evaporation ponds, AcQUATM aids in yielding sustainable lithium production and will help unlock stranded continental brine resources located in the United States. The fundamental DLE technology is a mature, field proven, operational system augmented from produced water management in the energy sector. A fully operational DLE processing facility has been commissioned in Denver, Colorado, USA. LiTHOS is focused on processing continental brines from several strategic resource owners located in the United States, Argentina, and Chile. The Company's mission is to become the trusted standard for economic, environmentally efficient, and sustainable lithium resource development.

