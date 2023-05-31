San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced it will participate in the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

Peter Liu, Chief Executive Officer, and Clay Crolius, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference meetings.

Sonim is scheduled to present on June 7th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of Sonim's corporate site, at www.sonimtech.com.

To arrange a meeting with Sonim, please contact your LD Micro representative, or Sonim investor relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States - including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon - as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada - Bell, Rogers and Telus Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Sonim Technologies Contacts

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168145