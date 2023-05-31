Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) ("Volta" or the "Company") (formerly Cashbox Ventures Ltd.) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the bulletin published by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on May 30, 2023 and following completion of its transaction with LiCAN Exploration Inc., including its 10 for 1 share consolidation, (see press release dated May 29, 2023) that the common shares of Volta are listed and will commence trading on the CSE effective at the opening of trading on May 31, 2023, under the symbol "VLTA".

Volta is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium, cesium and tantalum exploration in Canada, and led by a group of mining professionals with history of creating shareholder value. It is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium and tantalum projects in Northwestern Ontario, which is considered to be one of the more prolific emerging hard-rock lithium districts globally. To find out more about Volta, and its flagship Falcon West Project, please visit voltametals.ca.

Volta Metals Project Highlights:

Lithium focused exploration projects in two prolific emerging hard-rock lithium districts, Root Lake and Seymour-Falcon corridor.

All projects are road accessible, with flagship the Falcon West Project having historic drill logs and 2022 channel sample results.

Portfolio includes 8 main projects, including 2 contiguous properties, totaling over 23,000 Hectares, with exploration programs to commence in June 2023.

Figure 1. Location map of Volta's lithium exploration properties.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9598/168170_510521d304f1aa11_002full.jpg

Release of Funds from Financing

Upon Volta receiving approval of the transaction from the CSE, Volta fulfilled the requirements for the release of the aggregate gross proceeds of $1.75 million held in trust from its previously completed non-brokered subscription receipt financing. The Company is currently finalizing plans for its inaugural Lithium exploration field season details of which will be released in the near future. "On behalf of the entire Volta team, we are excited to announce our public listing, marking a very important achievement for our shareholders and stakeholders alike" said Kerem Usenmez, President and CEO of Volta.

