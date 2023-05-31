The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched an expression of interest for a consulting study on solar manufacturing in the Desert to Power Sahel countries. Interested parties have until June 7 to submit their bids.The AfDB is inviting consultants to indicate their interest in a study on solar manufacturing potential for Desert to Power Sahel countries. They include Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and Sudan. The bank launched the Desert to Power project in 2018. It aims to install 10 GW of solar, providing electricity to 250 million ...

