Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Forward: Announcing divestment of FEMSA's minority position in Jetro Restaurant Depot

MONTERREY, Mexico, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that consistent with its FEMSA Forward strategy as communicated on February 15, 2023, it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its minority investment in Jetro Restaurant Depot and related entities ("JRD").



Subject to customary closing conditions, FEMSA will receive total cash consideration of US$1,400 million, with approximately US$467 million payable on closing in the second quarter of 2023, and the remainder payable over two years.

