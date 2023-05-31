Savantage Solutions Awarded $29.8 Million Defense Contract by United States Transportation Command

The Contract Expands Savantage's Position as a Premier Provider of Federal Financial Management Solutions and Services

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Lisa Kazor, CEO of Savantage Solutions, announced today that Savantage has been awarded a $29.8 million contract by United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). USTRANSCOM is designated as the Department of Defense (DoD) Distribution Process Owner (DPO) for the global distribution and movement of defense-related cargo. The period of performance has a base period plus five option periods, ending on March 31, 2028. This contract was competed as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) set aside on the ITES-3S vehicle.

Savantage Solutions

Savantage Logo





Under this contract, Savantage will provide technical and functional support to the Program Manager and users of the Transportation Financial Management System (TFMS). The Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) is the Army Service Component Command of USTRANSCOM, and TFMS is the financial management system solution in use by SDDC as its overall Transportation Working Capital Fund (TWCF) financial and reporting system. TFMS serves a diverse customer base that includes all DoD components, various Defense agencies, other federal agencies, foreign Governments, and private sector entities. TFMS uses commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products, including Oracle Enterprise Business Suite (EBS).

Savantage's support services will ensure timely monthly and yearly closures of financial activities within TFMS, transition of functional configuration issues to the appropriate staff, and provide development and maintenance of TFMS Interfaces, SDDC Reporting requirements and System Change Requests (SCRs) Support, FIAR support, Cybersecurity support, and Operational Environment sustainment.

Ms. Kazor added, "This award further cements and expands Savantage's position as a premier provider of financial management solutions and services within the Federal market, especially for the DoD." Savantage is also a prime contractor on several major Army and DoD IDIQ vehicles, such as Army RS3, Army ITES-3S, and DLA JETS.

About Savantage Solutions

Savantage Solutions is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that provides a wide range of consulting, integration, technology and support solutions and services to Federal agencies. Savantage has a CMMI-DEV Level 3-rated software development organization, and programs within the company have been certified for the following standards: ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018. One of only four software vendors of financial management systems in the Federal market, Savantage takes pride in its commitment to quality and emphasis on service excellence. For more information, please contact Ayesha Rahman at 301-258-5600 or by email: arahman@savantage.net.

Contact Information

Ayesha Rahman

Executive for Marketing and Strategic Alliances

arahman@savantage.net

(301) 258-5600

SOURCE: Savantage Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758079/Savantage-Solutions-Awarded-298-Million-Defense-Contract-by-United-States-Transportation-Command-USTRANSCOM