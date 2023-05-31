HydroCorp Expands Service Territories to Public Water Systems and Hospitals for Water Quality Safety

With over 40 years of experience, HydroCorp is highly regarded for its comprehensive cross-connection control program solutions, including backflow test data tracking, public awareness resources, as-installed pipe mapping, and medical gas pipe surveys with CAD drawings. By expanding its service territories, HydroCorp can now offer its expertise to businesses, municipalities, and institutions in previously untapped areas.

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / HydroCorp Inc., a leading provider of innovative cross-connection control services and pipe mapping solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its service territories to meet the growing demand for its services.

Unprotected Cross-Connection

HydroCorp is dedicated to helping public water supply systems and organizations optimize protection from backflow, cross-connections, and improve overall efficiency. The specialized firm also provides as-installed detailed piping schematics with condition reporting for critical piping systems in hospital and manufacturing sectors. By expanding its service territories, the company aims to provide its industry-leading expertise and cutting-edge technologies to more clients, helping them achieve sustainable water management practices and compliance.

With over 40 years of experience, HydroCorp is highly regarded for its comprehensive cross-connection control program solutions, including backflow test data tracking, public awareness resources, as-installed pipe mapping, and medical gas pipe surveys with CAD drawings. By expanding its service territories, HydroCorp can now offer its expertise to businesses, municipalities, and institutions in previously untapped areas.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our service territories as part of our ongoing commitment to provide top-notch water management solutions," said Mark Martin, CEO of HydroCorp. "Water is a precious resource, and our mission is to help organizations make informed decisions about water protection, conserve resources, and ultimately contribute to a more sustainable future. By expanding our reach, we can now assist even more clients in achieving their water management goals and safety of critical piping systems."

The expanded service territories will benefit a wide range of industries, including hospitals, food process plants, manufacturing, public water systems and more. HydroCorp's dedicated team of ASSE-certified professionals will work closely with clients to identify areas of improvement, implement customized solutions, and monitor ongoing progress to ensure sustainable cost-effective compliance. For more information about HydroCorp and its unique services and expanded territories, please visit HydroCorpinc.com.

