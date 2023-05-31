Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) says it is accepting bids for 810 MW of state transmission utility (STU)-connected PV projects in Bikaner, India. In a separate development, Punjab State Power Corp. has issued a request for selection to buy 1 GW of solar power from grid-connected PV projects.From pv magazine India RVUNL has launched a tender to select developers for setting up 810 MW of state transmission utility (STU)-connected PV projects in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The projects will be built in the 2 GW Solar Park, which being developed by RVUNL at villages in Bikaner district. ...

