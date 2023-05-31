Bitcoin Association for BSV to Serve as Steward of Bitcoin Protocol

The Bitcoin Association for BSV sheds light on how it is empowering builders to bring the original protocol to market

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Bitcoin Association for BSV announced that it has been granted stewardship of the Bitcoin protocol. On the first day of the inaugural London Blockchain Conference, taking place 31 May through 1 June, the Bitcoin Association's Connor Murray, Stewardship Director, and Martin Coxall, Marketing Director unveiled how the organisation is currently working on the implementation of the technical and operational processes to actively steward the system.

Connor Murray said, "With BitcoinSV, we want to provide a solution to enterprises and governments that make the world more transparent and honest. Bitcoin was always designed to fit within existing legal structures, and as we continue to document and restore the original protocol, we want to ensure that we are working with, not against governments and policymakers worldwide."

As stewards and network authority, the Bitcoin Association for BSV will set out to build and maintain the core infrastructure as originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto. This mandate also includes empowering those that are actively building upon this protocol which is characterized by its four inherent pillars: stability, scalability, security & safe instant transactions.

On empowering the builders of the BSV blockchain, Martin Coxall added, "It only makes sense to protect the original Bitcoin protocol if the blockchain is actually utilized. By offering resources to builders, such as educational, technical and networking opportunities, we are accelerating the adoption of BitcoinSV to the enterprise and beyond."

The session also spotlighted Digital Asset Recovery, a tool through which individuals can freeze and recover lost or stolen coins on the blockchain through a legal court order. And finally, Coxall discussed the recent record setting day on the BSV blockchain, in which approximately 85 million transactions were processed in just 24 hours. Vaionex, an API services company, led the majority of transactions by deploying TIMESEAL, a new application that will have a profound impact on how governments and enterprises approach blockchain adoption. TIMESEAL will be fully unveiled at this week's conference.

