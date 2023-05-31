The UK cabinet plans to introduce a new measure to eliminate the value-added tax (VAT) on residential batteries installed after solar panels.The UK government is currently planning to remove the value-added tax (VAT) on residential battery storage when installed either new or retroactively in conjunction with rooftop solar systems. "The issue of VAT on batteries being installed after solar panels is an issue that has been raised multiple times within our Committee's work," said Hon Philip Dunne, the chairman of the UK Environmental Audit Committee. "I am therefore very pleased that this is being ...

