



Toyota City, Japan, May 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - On July 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following organizational and senior professional/senior management changes.Organizational changes- Hydrogen Factory will be newly established as a dedicated organization to accelerate customer-oriented product development and production in fuel cell or hydrogen-related products.- The processes will all be conducted in one place under a single leader, enabling speedy decision-making and execution.- By strengthening alliances with local partners in Europe and China, where the hydrogen mobility market is rapidly expanding, and promote sustainable commercialization.Hydrogen Factory (newly established)- This organization will be established as Hydrogen Factory to integrate organizations and people in charge of fuel cells or hydrogen-related products from the Hydrogen Business Area (CV Company), Europe, China and other regions, Toyota System Supply, Business Development Division, etc.Hydrogen business area will be abolished.For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/39254426.htmlSource: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.