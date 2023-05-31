Belgian grid operator Elia announced that solar and wind generation provided enough electricity to cover the country's entire electricity demand for the first time this Monday.Belgium's high-voltage transmission system operator Elia announced that the country provided enough solar and wind electricity on May 29 to cover the country's entire demand for the first time. The record took place between 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm. Together, solar and wind generated 8,303 MW of electricity on Monday, beating Sunday's record of 7,695 MW, Elia wrote in a post on its LinkedIn channel. Last year's record stood ...

