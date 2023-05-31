Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
PR Newswire
31.05.2023 | 17:54
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 31

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) NameManpreet Singh
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer
b) Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCapita plc
b) LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification codeGB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transactionConsideration paid to Manpreet Singh in relation to vesting of a nil cost option over notional Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021 granted on 12 May 2023
c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil57,630 notional shares vested at 33.22 pence
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price		Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil57,630 notional shares vested at 33.22 pence.
e) Date of transaction30 May 2023
f) Place of transactionOutside of a trading venue
© 2023 PR Newswire
