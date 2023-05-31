Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Manpreet Singh

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Consideration paid to Manpreet Singh in relation to vesting of a nil cost option over notional Capita ordinary shares under the Capita Plc Executive Plan 2021 granted on 12 May 2023

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil 57,630 notional shares vested at 33.22 pence

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil 57,630 notional shares vested at 33.22 pence.

e) Date of transaction 30 May 2023