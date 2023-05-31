Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31
31 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 523.338p. The highest price paid per share was 526.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 520.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,906,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,095,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
736
523.200
16:13:38
600
523.200
16:11:25
314
523.200
16:11:24
634
523.200
16:11:24
600
523.200
16:11:24
1508
523.000
16:04:01
1459
522.400
15:59:40
1668
523.000
15:55:05
1466
523.200
15:54:13
1628
522.400
15:47:11
1605
522.600
15:44:09
1666
522.400
15:36:40
1740
522.200
15:32:44
431
521.400
15:26:06
1258
521.400
15:26:06
83
522.200
15:23:57
634
522.200
15:23:57
634
522.400
15:22:27
634
522.400
15:22:27
1648
523.400
15:15:40
1598
523.200
15:12:23
1470
524.400
15:08:00
1696
525.200
15:04:14
1492
525.600
15:02:30
1679
525.800
15:00:00
1439
525.200
14:54:31
3
525.200
14:50:33
1684
525.200
14:50:33
539
525.000
14:48:05
410
525.000
14:47:03
596
525.000
14:47:03
869
524.800
14:45:12
718
524.800
14:45:12
1518
524.800
14:43:55
1521
524.000
14:37:01
1475
524.000
14:35:26
635
523.800
14:30:02
1100
523.800
14:30:02
634
523.800
14:28:03
634
523.800
14:28:03
379
523.800
14:28:03
467
524.000
14:25:05
953
524.000
14:25:05
1483
524.800
14:18:02
1563
525.400
14:12:27
441
525.400
14:02:45
1145
525.400
14:02:45
373
525.600
13:58:07
84
525.600
13:58:07
971
525.600
13:58:07
1535
524.400
13:48:40
1450
524.600
13:48:09
1656
524.800
13:30:47
1717
525.000
13:30:47
691
525.400
13:17:17
1057
525.400
13:17:17
1637
526.200
13:09:27
1425
524.400
12:58:02
256
524.400
12:58:02
1705
523.200
12:41:19
1560
523.600
12:38:38
1510
523.600
12:38:38
78
523.600
12:38:38
1581
522.200
12:08:18
349
521.400
12:03:15
105
521.400
12:03:15
1290
521.400
12:03:15
281
521.200
11:59:28
1440
521.200
11:59:28
1444
521.400
11:48:26
1630
521.200
11:23:49
1705
521.200
11:11:02
1466
520.800
11:06:01
74
521.400
10:53:55
1300
521.400
10:53:55
268
521.400
10:53:55
1625
521.800
10:44:30
767
520.800
10:35:49
1762
521.200
10:29:44
1481
521.400
10:26:57
1527
520.400
10:08:07
1662
520.600
10:02:39
153
520.800
09:47:35
1300
520.800
09:47:35
190
520.800
09:47:35
1325
522.400
09:39:02
266
522.400
09:39:02
1676
524.200
09:28:14
1447
524.400
09:20:15
1737
524.600
09:17:48
323
523.600
09:10:36
1003
523.200
09:03:02
528
523.200
09:03:02
2267
523.200
09:03:02
1456
522.800
08:40:42
421
523.600
08:37:20
1300
523.600
08:37:20
1543
524.200
08:30:12
1684
523.600
08:21:21
1477
523.800
08:18:58
438
523.200
08:11:14
634
523.200
08:11:14
641
523.200
08:11:14
440
523.600
08:08:22
1098
523.600
08:08:22
1686
522.400
08:03:29
1418
523.200
08:02:37