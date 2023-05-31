Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

31 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 523.338p. The highest price paid per share was 526.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 520.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,906,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,095,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

736

523.200

16:13:38

600

523.200

16:11:25

314

523.200

16:11:24

634

523.200

16:11:24

600

523.200

16:11:24

1508

523.000

16:04:01

1459

522.400

15:59:40

1668

523.000

15:55:05

1466

523.200

15:54:13

1628

522.400

15:47:11

1605

522.600

15:44:09

1666

522.400

15:36:40

1740

522.200

15:32:44

431

521.400

15:26:06

1258

521.400

15:26:06

83

522.200

15:23:57

634

522.200

15:23:57

634

522.400

15:22:27

634

522.400

15:22:27

1648

523.400

15:15:40

1598

523.200

15:12:23

1470

524.400

15:08:00

1696

525.200

15:04:14

1492

525.600

15:02:30

1679

525.800

15:00:00

1439

525.200

14:54:31

3

525.200

14:50:33

1684

525.200

14:50:33

539

525.000

14:48:05

410

525.000

14:47:03

596

525.000

14:47:03

869

524.800

14:45:12

718

524.800

14:45:12

1518

524.800

14:43:55

1521

524.000

14:37:01

1475

524.000

14:35:26

635

523.800

14:30:02

1100

523.800

14:30:02

634

523.800

14:28:03

634

523.800

14:28:03

379

523.800

14:28:03

467

524.000

14:25:05

953

524.000

14:25:05

1483

524.800

14:18:02

1563

525.400

14:12:27

441

525.400

14:02:45

1145

525.400

14:02:45

373

525.600

13:58:07

84

525.600

13:58:07

971

525.600

13:58:07

1535

524.400

13:48:40

1450

524.600

13:48:09

1656

524.800

13:30:47

1717

525.000

13:30:47

691

525.400

13:17:17

1057

525.400

13:17:17

1637

526.200

13:09:27

1425

524.400

12:58:02

256

524.400

12:58:02

1705

523.200

12:41:19

1560

523.600

12:38:38

1510

523.600

12:38:38

78

523.600

12:38:38

1581

522.200

12:08:18

349

521.400

12:03:15

105

521.400

12:03:15

1290

521.400

12:03:15

281

521.200

11:59:28

1440

521.200

11:59:28

1444

521.400

11:48:26

1630

521.200

11:23:49

1705

521.200

11:11:02

1466

520.800

11:06:01

74

521.400

10:53:55

1300

521.400

10:53:55

268

521.400

10:53:55

1625

521.800

10:44:30

767

520.800

10:35:49

1762

521.200

10:29:44

1481

521.400

10:26:57

1527

520.400

10:08:07

1662

520.600

10:02:39

153

520.800

09:47:35

1300

520.800

09:47:35

190

520.800

09:47:35

1325

522.400

09:39:02

266

522.400

09:39:02

1676

524.200

09:28:14

1447

524.400

09:20:15

1737

524.600

09:17:48

323

523.600

09:10:36

1003

523.200

09:03:02

528

523.200

09:03:02

2267

523.200

09:03:02

1456

522.800

08:40:42

421

523.600

08:37:20

1300

523.600

08:37:20

1543

524.200

08:30:12

1684

523.600

08:21:21

1477

523.800

08:18:58

438

523.200

08:11:14

634

523.200

08:11:14

641

523.200

08:11:14

440

523.600

08:08:22

1098

523.600

08:08:22

1686

522.400

08:03:29

1418

523.200

08:02:37


© 2023 PR Newswire
