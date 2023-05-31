AVAX has been awarded a major €674m contract by Mass Group Holding (MGH) for the engineering, construction and commissioning of a 1,750MW combined-cycle power plant in Romania. The construction phase is anticipated to be 38 months. The project further cements AVAX's standing in the international industrial energy market and is the third consecutive project awarded by MGH, validating AVAX's trusted partnership credentials. AVAX's burgeoning work-in-hand portfolio now stands at a record level of €3bn, demonstrating the company's sustained growth strategy with a robust pipeline of projects. In addition, AVAX will propose a share buyback programme at its upcoming AGM.

