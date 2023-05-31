The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School: PA Cyber to Graduate Nearly 1,100 Students

MIDLAND, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / It's a time of hope and celebration for nearly 1,100 students at the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (PA Cyber) as they prepare for the next phase of their lives following commencement next week.

The school will host two in-person commencement ceremonies for its 23rd graduating class, to be held geographically. Students in the eastern portion of Pennsylvania will attend a ceremony on June 6 at 2 p.m. at Kutztown University, while those in the western portion of the state will attend a ceremony on June 9 at noon at Robert Morris University. Approximately 5,000 visitors will gather between the two ceremonies; however, viewers can watch either ceremony from home at www.pacyber.org/graduation.

"Seeing our graduates walk across the stage is a high point of the year for all of us at PA Cyber," said Brian Hayden, the school's CEO. "We are so proud of all that they have accomplished, in the classroom and beyond. I know that their time at PA Cyber will help them achieve their future plans."

"Graduation is a celebration of all that we have achieved together," said Chad Francis, PA Cyber's Director of Academic Advisors. "It is a time to appreciate the magic of new beginnings and the many journeys the graduates will take after they leave us today."

Heather Jordan will speak at the eastern ceremony and Ailish McGrail will speak at the western ceremony as class representatives. Jordan plans to study architecture at Thomas Jefferson University, while McGrail will study hospitality and management at Pennsylvania Western University.

Following the 2023 commencement, more than 21,000 students will have graduated from the school since its inception in 2000. PA Cyber alumni have attended some of the top universities and trade schools in the country and have made their mark in a wide range of professions and fields.

# # #

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instructional methods, and curricula choices connect Pennsylvania students and families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment to any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families. www.pacyber.org

Media Contact:

Jennie Harris

jennie.harris@pacyber.org

724-313-5842

SOURCE: The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758439/PA-Cyber-to-Graduate-Nearly-1100-Students