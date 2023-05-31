Anzeige
Sea Change Radio: Jim Motavalli on the EV Revolution

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Sea Change Radio

According to the International Energy Agency, over 14 million electric vehicles, or EVs, are expected to be sold globally in 2023. If this is accurate, EVs would account for about 18 percent of total car sales for the year, a 35 percent increase over 2022. The EV revolution is upon us, and here to help Sea Change Radio listeners decide where to plug-in is automotive journalist, Jim Motavalli. We discuss the puzzling decision by General Motors to shelve the Chevy Bolt, get some recommendations on new EV automakers and models, and examine America's ongoing fascination with big old gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs.

Sea Change Radio, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sea Change Radio on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sea Change Radio
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sea-change-radio
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sea Change Radio

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758504/Jim-Motavalli-on-the-EV-Revolution

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
