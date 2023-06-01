Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.06.2023

WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
Frankfurt
31.05.23
21:50 Uhr
2,170 Euro
-0,020
-0,91 %
PR Newswire
01.06.2023 | 00:36
Gaming Innovation Group - Mandatory notification of trade

ST JULIANS, Malta., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juroszek Holding Sp. z o. o., a company related to Tomasz Juroszek, board member and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has today purchased 400,000 shares in GiG at a price of SEK 27.00 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Tomasz Juroszek own 8,929,761 shares in GIG, whereof Juroszek Holding Sp. z o. o. owns 4,097,419 shares.

For further information, contact:
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 916 68 678

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group---mandatory-notification-of-trade-301839363.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
