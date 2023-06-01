

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 5-week high of 1.0844 against the NZ dollar and a 2-day high of 1.6397 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0788 and 1.6433, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6518 and 0.8841 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6502 and 0.8822, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 90.93 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 90.59.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the kiwi, 1.58 against the euro, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 95.00 against the yen.



