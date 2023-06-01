Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.06.2023 | 07:36
134 Leser
XRP Healthcare & The Burnratty Investment Group engages Top Tier 1 Global Law Firm

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We have engaged the services of Shonubi, Musoke and Co. Advocates as transactional advisors in our venture to dominate and consolidate the highly fragmented multi-billion-dollar African healthcare sector.

XRP Healthcare & The Burnratty Investment Group engages Top Tier 1 Global Law Firm

Kain Roomes, the XRP Healthcare Founder, in his insightful remarks regarding the gargantuan appointment, exclaimed that: "Birds of a feather do certainly flock together. We have accepted the top tier 1 Shonubi, Musoke & Co. Advocates offer to represent us in this noble venture of attaining a one-billion-dollar valuation by 2026 while positively impacting millions of human beings. This recognized and accredited law firm, along with its history of handling multi-billion-dollar corporations makes XRP Healthcare and The Burnratty Investment Group a great fit."

Commenting on the engagement, Mukisa Joshua William, The Principal and Founding Executive Director at The Burnratty Investment Group, expressed his confidence in Shonubi, Musoke and Co. Advocates capabilities, stating: "I am delighted to have Shonubi, Musoke and Co. Advocates by our side as we embark on this transformative journey to consolidate the highly fragmented multi-billion-dollar African healthcare sector. The Firm's track record of successfully facilitating complex mergers and acquisitions, combined with a deep knowledge of the African business landscape, makes for the perfect choice for this ambitious undertaking."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090168/XRP_Healthcare_Burnratty.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983109/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

XRP Healthcare Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xrp-healthcare--the-burnratty-investment-group-engages-top-tier-1-global-law-firm-301839331.html

