Leading CX provider, Ubiquity, Expands Global Footprint with New Executive Hires

Industry veterans-Brad Richardson, John Goodale, and Leonel de Oliveira-join Ubiquity's world-class team to expand the company's global CX operations and help more businesses scale CX, reduce costs, and mitigate risks.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Ubiquity , a leading global business process outsourcer for industry innovators, today announces the following three executives have joined its world-class team to support business development across the U.S. and expand its footprint in the U.K. and Europe: Brad Richardson as chief sales officer; John Goodale as executive director, head of Europe; and Leonel de Oliveira as executive director of finance, Europe.

"With growing demand for a partner-first approach to outsourcing-particularly in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries-we are thrilled to welcome Brad, John, and Leonel as we continue supporting all areas of the customer journey for businesses looking to scale their CX," said Matt Nyren, CEO, Ubiquity. "These leaders bring a wealth of management experience that will advance Ubiquity's position as a global leader in CX, helping to further substantiate our omnichannel solutions and geographically optimised delivery strategy for new and established clients."

Brad Richardson, Chief Sales Officer

Based in Tampa, Fla., Richardson brings more than 25 years of CX experience to his role leading Ubiquity's global business development strategy and sales. Brad has a track record of developing revenue-based growth strategies and business plans, delivering significant growth for consumer tech, healthtech, and fintech companies. He previously served as the sales and customer success leader for Skyes before later being promoted to global vice president for business development. Prior to joining Ubiquity, he was EVP of sales for Carenet Health, a provider of healthcare consumer management, clinical, health advocacy, and navigation solutions.

"I joined Ubiquity because I believe in their unique approach to truly understanding the client first and foremost. Understanding their needs and developing bespoke solutions that transform their CX from a cost-centre into a critical business driver," Richardson said.

John Goodale, Executive Director, Head of Europe

Based in London, Goodale will lead Ubiquity's operations and business expansion in the U.K. and Europe. John is a payments and retail industry veteran with decades of experience in a variety of markets such as the U.K., Europe, North America, Brazil, and Russia. Before joining Ubiquity, John held several senior roles in sales, product, technology, and management consulting within multiple organisations, including TSYS, KPMG, Crosscard, GPS, and Zwipe.

"Businesses in every market are struggling with staffing, technology, and economic uncertainty and missing out on a huge opportunity to improve their customer experience. As part of Ubiquity, I'm excited to be able to help companies in the U.K. and Europe solve these challenges with a partner that has a proven track record of success," Goodale said.

Leonel de Oliveira, Executive Director of Finance, Europe

Also based in London, de Oliveira will lead Ubiquity's finance team and ensure business compliance in the U.K. and European markets. Leonel brings more than 20 years of experience in all functions of finance and business operations. Prior to Ubiquity, Leonel held several leadership positions, including serving as the Chief Financial Officer for the Dreamtek Group. With a strong background in finance and a deep understanding of regulatory requirements, Leonel has experience developing policies and infrastructure to ensure compliance, financial integrity, privacy, and data protection.

About Ubiquity

Recognised as the #1 CX provider for disruptors and innovators across financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce, Ubiquity was founded on the belief that our clients, their customers, and our employees deserve better. Headquartered in New York City with delivery locations in the U.K., Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions for customer experience management, back-office operations, and business transformation, and is proudly certified as a Great Place to Work®. Visit us at ubiquity.com and connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

