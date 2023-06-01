Capita plc - Completion of sale of Resourcing & Security Watchdog

Completion of the sale of Resourcing and Security Watchdog businesses

Capita plc ('Capita') today announces that on 31 May it completed the sale of its Resourcing businesses: Capita Resourcing, HR Solutions and ThirtyThree, to Inspirit Capital on the terms announced on 6 March 2023.

Capita also announces the completion of the sale of its Security Watchdog business to Matrix on the terms announced on 8 March 2023.

Taking into account cash-like and debt-like items, Capita received cash proceeds of c£17m at completion and will receive a further c£7m of deferred consideration from the sale of its Resourcing businesses on 30 November 2023.

The completion of the transactions follows receipt of the necessary consents. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.

For more information please contact:

Capita investor enquiries

Helen ParrisStephanie Little

Director of Investor Relations Investor Relations Manager

Tel: 07720 169269 Tel: 07541 622838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Capita media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 50,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.