FirstGroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

1 June 2023

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidanceand Transparency Rules (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that, as at 31 May 2023, its capital consists of 750,648,318 ordinary shares of 5 pence each.FirstGroup plc holds 46,208,539of its ordinary shares in treasury.Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 704,439,779.

The above figure of 704,439,779 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital.

