

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC. (AZN) (AZN.L) and Merck & Co. Inc.'s (MRK) Lynparza in combination with Abiraterone and Prednisone or Prednisolone has received FDA approval for the treatment of deleterious BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in adults in the United States.



In clinical setting, Lynparza plus Abiraterone demonstrated highly clinically meaningful improvements in both radiographic progression-free survival and overall survival compared to Abiraterone alone in patients with BRCA mutations.



Lynparza combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 76% compared to Abiraterone alone, according to the company.



The combination of Lynparza and Abiraterone and Prednisone or Prednisolone is already approved in the European Union and other countries as well for the treatment of mCRPC in adults.



Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men and the five-year survival remains low despite an increase in the number of therapies available for patient with mCRPC. Nearly 10 percent of the patients with mCRPC have BRCA mutations and are associated with poor prognosis and outcomes.



'The safety and tolerability profile of Lynparza plus abiraterone in PROpel was in line with that observed in prior clinical trials and the known profiles of the individual medicines.', the company said in a statement.



AZN closed Wednesday's trading at $73.08, up 2.31%.



