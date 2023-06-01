Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily: Why was Liaocheng Zhongtong the Winner of the Big Order of Central Asian Buses

LIAOCHENG, China, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of the Hong Kong Business Daily. With the continuous deepening of the "the Belt and Road" initiative, Chinese bus enterprises have accelerated the pace of "going global" development, continued to dig into overseas markets, and gradually explored a high-quality road to open up foreign markets.

On May 20th, with the theme of "Building a New Silk Road in a Green New Era", the offline ceremony of the first batch of 1000 Zhongtong buses for Kyrgyzstan was solemnly launched at Shandong Liaocheng Zhongtong Bus Co., Ltd.

It is known that the natural gas buses that roll off the production line this time are customized and developed by Zhongtong Bus to meet local needs. The vehicle, with only one step and a large passenger capacity,adopts Zhongtong's lightweight and full bearing technology and can fully meet the travel needs of citizens during peak hours. At the same time, the vehicles are equipped with Weichai high thermal efficiency natural gas engines, which have low gas consumption and sufficient power, and can go over 400 kilometers between refueling.

Nowadays, energy conservation and carbon reduction have become a global issue, and the public transportation, as the "vanguard" of carbon reduction, has become a pioneer in green development. "Zhongtong Bus aims to help the global green, low-carbon and circular development. Compared with fuel vehicles, the natural gas buses we export this time have reduced carbon emissions by 20-30% and sulfur compounds by 99%, which is more in line with the local operating environment and market demand." said the relevant person in charge of Zhongtong Bus.

As a representative of China's national bus enterprises, Zhongtong Bus, with its excellent "smart" manufacturing strength and reliable product, continues to help countries along the "the Belt and Road" to create high-quality public transport services. While improving the efficiency and experience of local public transportation, we also promote the concept of Zhongtong Bus to assist better travel and green development, leading a new trend of low-carbon travel.

At present, Zhongtong Bus has an annual production capacity of 30000 large, medium, and light buses, covering more than 140 varieties of 6 series of buses, passenger transport,travel, group buses, school buses, and specialized vehicles ranging from 6 to 18 meters. The products are exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

