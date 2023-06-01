DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2023

FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 31-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 257.5788

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5137330

CODE: CMU LN

ISIN: LU1602144575

