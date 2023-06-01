DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 31-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.9878

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3409675

CODE: US10 LN

ISIN: LU1407890620

