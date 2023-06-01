DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 31-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 273.9969
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6646606
CODE: SP5L LN
ISIN: LU1135865084
